Gary Neville gets cocky after Liverpool’s draw with Newcastle, but he might live to regret it

Gary Neville delighted in Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle last night – scoffing that the result meant Manchester United are now ‘joint top’ of the Premier League table.

That’s not actually the case, though, and Neville’s former team need to win their game in hand to make that happen – and we really hope he lives to regret his premature claim…

Joint top 😂 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 30, 2020

The top of the table is now incredibly tight – and all because of our own making. We dropped four points against Everton and Brighton which was very unfair and down to horrible refereeing, but the draws with Fulham, West Brom and Newcastle were entirely our own fault.

Failing to beat the worst sides in the Premier League is not how you win it, and we need to make sure the pattern is reversed ASAP.

Next up, it’s Southampton on Monday, before an FA Cup tie we wouldn’t mind Jurgen Klopp cares too much about given his history in the competition and the fixture schedule.