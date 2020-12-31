Kingsley Coman to Liverpool hyped by Didi Hamann

Didi Hamann has claimed Kingsley Coman would be a perfect potential addition if Liverpool wanted to buy a new winger at some point.

The Frenchman, scorer of the winner in the Champions League Final this year, has been tearing it up for Bayern Munich this season – and doing the business in Europe too.

Hamann reckons the 24-year-old could be an idea should Mo Salah seek pastures new – which obviously we hope doesn’t happen imminently – and don’t think will.

“Two of the best wingers in the world are [Serge] Gnabry, who was at Arsenal, and Kingsley Coman – he is running riot at the moment,” he told Stadium Astro.

“Would they want to leave Bayern Munich? I don’t think so but you don’t know.

“I don’t know if there is anything in Salah giving an interview or wanting to go to Spain. If he wants to leave, Barcelona and Madrid would be interested.

“If a player wants to leave, you have to let him go. If he has the desire to leave, it’s probably likely he will in the summer.

“There is some fantastic talent in Germany and France. I think they will have a list.

“For me, the best winger out there at the moment is Kingsley Coman.

“He had injury problems when he came to Munich but he got fit and scored the winner in the Champions League final.

“He’s two-footed, he’s quick, he’s very clever, great decision making and his finishing has improved a lot.

“Coman is the player. Bayern Munich aren’t interested in losing him, he’s happy.

“If Salah were to move, if he wants to go that is quite likely, that will have a knock-on effect. Liverpool will have to buy somebody. Whoever they sign, that team will need to buy a replacement. Things happen quickly.”

We imagine Coman is on a list of potentially elite signings, which includes the likes of Serge Gnabry, Jadon Sancho and the most ambitious of them all – Kylian Mbappe.

As we’ve always said at EOTK though, we want to win plenty more trophies with our current frontline before we start replacing them.

Diogo Jota was a wonderful addition this summer gone – and will enable Jurgen Klopp to rotate far more easily once he returns to fitness.

The Portugal international scored nine times before his injury and still has two more than Sadio Mane for the season.