Michael Owen’s brilliant tweet on Thiago absolutely nails it on Liverpool’s brilliant returning Spaniard

We saw Thiago for 17 minutes last night, and it was enough to yet again make us buzz over our summer signing.

His total appearances for Liverpool still don’t add up to two whole matches, but what he’s shown us in glimpses has been beyond exceptional.

Thiago’s introduction last night changed the game in our favour, but sadly we couldn’t convert any of the chances that came our way.

Michael Owen claimed post-match that there is nothing like the 29-year-old in the Premier League – and we think he’s spot on.

We’ve only been treated to snippets of play so far but I genuinely get excited when @Thiago6 steps onto the pitch. He’s so different to anything in the @premierleague. A proper baller. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 30, 2020

We’ve had some rubbish results recently – but Thiago’s return makes us positive for what’s to come.

With him in the middle, we can control matches much better and hopefully the forwards will re-find their pizzazz in the final third.

Next up it’s Southampton – a tough game against a good side with dangerous forwards.