(Video) Liverpool’s penalty shout: Darlow holds Sadio Mane’s leg to stop tap-in

At the time, we didn’t actually think there was much of this – but on second inspection – there is an argument for a penalty to be awarded to Liverpool.

Sadio Mane limbs over Karl Darlow, who then tries desperately to get the ball – but in his attempt to do so – simply goes through the back of Mane – which involves him using his arms on Sadio’s legs as levers.

This slows Mane down which enables Fabian Schaar to make the clearance.

We don’t think it’s clear and obvious – and actually reckons it’s one of those ones that looks worse in slow-motion and especially as a still image – but we’ve seen lesser crimes punished this season especially.

Still, even without this potential penalty, we had enough chances to put the game to bed and well out of sight for Newcastle.

It seems we used up all our click finishing in the 7-0 win over Crystal Palace! Three points v Southampton next up, please.