Atletico consider move for Divock Origi after terminating Diego Costa’s contract – report

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a move for out-of-favour Liverpool star Divock Origi.

The Belgian hasn’t been afforded as much game-time as a player of his quality would expect, falling behind Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota in the pecking order.

Atletico have recently let Diego Costa go, after the two parties agreed to terminate the striker’s contract.

According to Kiss Kiss Napoli (an Italian radio station) via Atleti Francia, the Spaniards have identified several potential targets – with Origi’s name making the shortlist.

Should the Belgian make the move – and in our opinion, if it’s not Atleti it’ll be somewhere else – he’ll leave a legend of the club, having been a part of the squad throughout our recent successes, especially the 2019 Champions League triumph.

To his credit, Origi does have some attractive attributes for an offensive team like Diego Simeone’s side, with his ability to fill in both up top and on the flanks in equal measure.

With the arrivals of the aforementioned Jota and Minamino at Anfield, the writing is on the walls for our No.27, who has seen his inclusion fall off a cliff.