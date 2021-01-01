Curtis Jones hits back at fake fans as midfielder welcomes end of 2020

Young Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has welcomed the end of 2020 in a post he shared on social media.

The Scouser took to Twitter to share two updates – one about how it was a strange year that brought him success, and another about support from ‘REAL’ fans.

And to all the REAL fans, thank you for your continued support!❤️ — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) January 1, 2021

For context, along with the likes of Neco Williams and Nat Phillips, the younger members of the Liverpool squad are often targeted for excessive criticism when things don’t go our way.

It’s easy to say ‘they’re just kids’ when talking about the online critics, but they’re still messages of doubt flooding these young footballer’s phones.

We at Empire of the Kop are honestly disgusted by some of the comments we’ve seen on social media, with some supporters holding the likes of Jones to the same standard as the long-standing senior midfielders – the same can be said of Neco and the full-backs.

Liverpool have an incredible squad, and we have some outstanding youth talents – but it’s not their fault if three starting players are out injured (or forced into defence) and they get put into games that they may not have previously been earmarked for.

There is a place for criticism in football – just make sure it’s appropriate and fair.