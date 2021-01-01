Details emerge as Liverpool set to release new fourth kit later this month

Liverpool are reportedly set to release a new fourth kit in the third week of January.

That’s according to Footy Headlines (via LFC Transfer Room), who claim it’ll drop on the 17th.

The kit will be white and black primarily with pink-red features, as per the same report.

Spurs have not long released their fourth jersey, and it’s believed the Reds will also have centred logos – see the picture below for reference.

Tottenham's 20/21 fourth kit, inspired by the iconic Nike Air Max 95. What do you think Spurs fans?#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/ZPEIsttIUc — TranSPURS (@TranSPURS) February 18, 2020

We at Empire of the Kop welcome a new kit, a new way for fans to show their support for the club, but question how often it’ll be worn.

No doubt we’ll see the white/black shirt on some European away days in the coming months – but it’ll be a rarity, given how often alterative kits are used.

That could be seen as a positive for football shirt enthusiasts, who could be keen to add the new number to their collections.

The centred logos will be an interesting touch, with the Reds not donning a kit like that since the early 2000s.