Liverpool expected to make a fresh move for Ismaila Sarr this month – report

Watford are reportedly expecting clubs previously interested in Ismaila Sarr to test their resolve again in the January transfer window.

This story comes from The Athletic, who name Liverpool, Manchester United and Crystal Palace as interested parties.

The Reds were previously linked with a move for the Senegal starlet, but the signing of Diogo Jota seemingly ruled out our intrigue.

France Football published an interesting piece shortly after the Portugal star was revealed as a Liverpool player, stating the Premier League champions were still keen on Sarr.

While we at Empire of the Kop can appreciate Watford will be anxious over clubs moving in on one of their most exciting players again, we’re not sure Liverpool will be involved.

The signing of Jota all but confirmed the Reds had bagged the auxiliary forward they were after, so a move for Sarr – who has less goal contributions in the Championship than Diogo has in the Premier League – seems far-fetched.

No doubt the Watford man would be an excellent addition to our squad, but there just doesn’t seem to be a place for him – with Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri struggling for regular game-time as it is.