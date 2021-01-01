Liverpool sign promising Celta Vigo centre-half ahead of Brexit deadline

Liverpool have completed the signing of young Celta Vigo centre-half Stefan Bajcetic, according to The Athletic – a solid source for any football-related news,

The 16-year-old has joined the Premier League champions, who seem to have fended off interest from bitter rivals Manchester United.

As per the same report, the deal will cost just shy of £250,000 and was completed before the Brexit deadline – which states players under the age of 18 cannot move from EU countries to clubs in the UK.

Bajcetic is obviously a player for the future, with the Liverpool coaches now to decide which of the Reds’ youth teams the teenager should be fed into.

The centre-half isn’t the only recent addition to the squad, with former Birmingham City starlet Calum Scanlon now plying his trade in Kirkby.

Signed for around £500,000, the 15-year-old has already represented England at youth level – which tells you everything about his calibre.

These two signings show that Liverpool are keeping an eye our for their future, with the duo likely to play alongside one-another, given Scanlon is a left-back.