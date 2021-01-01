Liverpool urged to ‘pull a rabbit out of a hat’ in January by former player

Former Liverpool forward John Aldridge has urged the Reds to pull their finger out this winter and sign a new centre-half.

The Premier League champions have been forced to live without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for over two months now, and with neither set for a return any time soon, Aldo believes investment is needed.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the former Republic of Ireland international has urged Jurgen Klopp to perform a magic trick and bring in a new defender this January.

“The manager has got to pull a rabbit out of a hat,” the ex-Reds striker said. “He’s got to get the backing from the owners – we’ve got to get a centre-half, an experienced one.

“We’ve only got Fabinho now who can play there – and he’s a midfield player – and two young kids. As well as the kids have done and Fabinho has been magnificent, we won’t win the Premier League if we’re depending on the youngsters. We’ll get caught out too many times.

MORE: Liverpool expected to make a fresh move for Ismaila Sarr this month – report

“The sooner the better for me. The first, second or third of January, we have to get a centre-half.”

It’s hard to not agree with Aldridge on this one, especially with Joel Matip now ruled out for three weeks with strain.

Liverpool have been crying out for a fourth-choice centre-half as soon as Dejan Lovren left over the summer for Russia.

On paper, we had enough – van Dijk, Gomez, Matip and other options like Fabinho and the youngsters – but two hammer blow injuries to our No.4 and No.12 have changed the landscape dramatically.

As ever, we trust the boss will make the right call.