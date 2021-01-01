(Video) “These are the facts”: Jurgen Klopp provides Virgil van Dijk fitness update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is happy to see Virgil van Dijk taking to social media to share videos of his progress towards full match fitness.

It’s still a way off – as the boss points out in the video below – but these little clips can be see as positives for the big man and his team-mates.

Speaking after the stalemate with Newcastle United, Klopp said “I am happy when I see these videos, but it will still take a lot of time. I would like to say something else, but these are the facts.”

Take a look at the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):

