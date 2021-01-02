(Image) ‘Happy to help’: Jose Font may have just confirmed Botman to Liverpool

It seems former Southampton defender Jose Fonte may have accidentally confirmed the departure of current Lille team-mate Sven Botman, who has been linked with Liverpool.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Reds are keen on the 20-year-old defender, with the report also claiming the Dutchman could be signed for a fee of £27million.

Responding to an Instagram post about Botman’s impressive statistics – which alluded to the young centre-half leaving Lille – Fonte said he’s ‘happy to help’ his team-mates.

Take a look at the image below to see the post and comment: