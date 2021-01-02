(Image) James Pearce may have dropped a huge Liverpool transfer hint on Instagram

Well known and reputable Liverpool FC journalist James Pearce, who works for The Athletic, has potentially dropped a hint on Instagram of the Reds’ possible transfer activity this January.

The reporter has followed the official account of Lille defender Sven Botman, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League champions in recent days.

Pearce’s social media actions could mean very little, with it being somewhat sensible for a journalist covering LFC to be up-to-date with reported targets – but there could also be something more to it – we just don’t know!

Take a look at the image below:

📸 | James Pearce has followed Liverpool target Sven Botman on Instagram. 👀 pic.twitter.com/L9Ee6dD5qd — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) January 1, 2021