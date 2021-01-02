(Image) Joe Gomez releases update on injury recovery with Instagram story

Joe Gomez has released a sneak peek of his ongoing recovery efforts via Instagram, with a fan taking a snapshot of the defender’s indoor bike routine.

The No.12 ruptured his patella tendon whilst on international duty in November, joining fellow Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines.

We’ve not seen much of the 23-year-old since his injury, with the Englishman keeping largely quiet about his rehab in comparison to his defensive partner.

The timing of the injury could not have been worse, but Liverpool have fortunately managed to get by with Fabinho covering at the back.

We’re not the same team without Joe at the heart of our defence alongside Van Dijk however, and we can only hope for their quick return to the pitch.

You can see the image below:

The first thing I’ve seen of or from Joe Gomez since he got injured. pic.twitter.com/6LfeCR0QSH — Danny (@dlmjnk) January 2, 2021