(Image) Some LFC fans think Reds have signed a new centre-half as player posts cryptic pic

Liverpool supporters are like an investigation team on social media at times, putting together pieces of puzzles and coming up with supposed answers.

Often these things turn out to be irrelevant, but interesting nonetheless. The latest is the belief the champions have signed Lille centre-half Sven Botman.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Reds are keen on the 20-year-old defender, with the report also claiming the Dutchman could be signed for a fee of £27million.

And his latest post on Instagram has raised some eyebrows as he’s shared a picture of an office with the handshake and red heart emojis as the caption.

Take a look at the image below:

Cryptic Instagram story from Liverpool target, Sven Botman. Have Liverpool signed a new centre half? pic.twitter.com/slEX9C4l08 — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) January 1, 2021