Injury concerns force Liverpool into re-think about out-of-favour winger – report

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri hasn’t been able to carve out much game-time this season so far, with the Swiss flyer often warming up the bench for 90 minutes.

To be fair, he has missed some games this season through injury, so that wouldn’t have helped – but he certainly isn’t the only one!

Diogo Jota picked up a fresh fitness concern in December and is likely to be on the side-lines until early February.

According to the Star, the Portugal international’s injury could force the Reds into a re-think about moving Shaqiri on this winter.

The Liverpool Echo have previously reported that the Premier League champions could look to sell the Swiss winger, but that may have now changed.

Given the ongoing injury crisis this season – with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Jota still out of action – allowing any of our players to leave seems like a bad idea.

That being said, the Echo report claims that while Liverpool aren’t actively looking to sell Shaqiri, if a worthy bid arrives for the winger then they won’t stand in his way, which is fair enough, if our No.23 wants to call time on his Anfield career.