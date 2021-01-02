Italian report claims that ‘unhappy’ Mo Salah could be replaced by Juventus’ Paulo Dybala

According to a report released by Calciomercato (via Juvefc.com), Liverpool star Mo Salah could be leaving Anfield soon, with Paulo Dybala lined up as a possible replacement.

The claim follows largely unsubstantiated speculation around the Egyptian’s happiness in Merseyside, with the 28-year-old having previously expressed his disappointment at being overlooked for the captaincy in the Reds’ final Champions League group game.

Allegedly, the Juventus star has also been suffering from a case of the blues with his current employers and could be seeking the earliest opportunity to part ways with the club.

The idea that Salah is unhappy with his lot at Liverpool, however, has not been supported by anyone close to the side or player, beyond the footballer’s friend Mohamed Aboutrika.

We just can’t see Jurgen Klopp sanctioning our No.11’s departure unless he was genuinely unhappy at Anfield, and even then a move for Dybala would seem somewhat unlikely.

As far as we at the EOTK are concerned, we don’t see anything in this report to be genuinely concerned about, and we’re hopeful that Salah will stay with the club for many years to come.