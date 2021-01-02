Liverpool are ‘hovering’ over Kylian Mbappe, who is in line to move next year – report

Liverpool are said to be ‘hovering’ over PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, who the Reds have supposedly been interested in for many years.

That line comes from Sport Witness, with their report citing French outlet L’Equipe when talking about the Premier League champions’ apparent interest in the forward’s situation.

Mbappe’s contract runs out in 2022 and there has been little to suggest the 22-year-old will sign a new deal in Paris, with La Liga giants Real Madrid also said to be lurking.

The Parisian will not be short of options should he decide to leave his homeland behind him, with every club in world football unable to turn their nose up at the striker.

MORE: (Image) James Pearce may have dropped a huge Liverpool transfer hint on Instagram

Mbappe will have a big decision to make resting on his shoulders within the next two years, with the possibility of him signing an extension at PSG not out of the equation.

Looking at the current Liverpool squad and wondering where the Frenchman could fit in is somewhat irrelevant as it’s hard to predict what will happen over the next 18 months.

While we expect (and hope) Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino remain at Anfield for many years to come, we can’t bank on them pledging their long-term future just because there aren’t any signs of discontent.