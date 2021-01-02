Liverpool midfielder recognises Man United’s threat in Premier League title race

James Milner believes Manchester United could be the biggest threat to Liverpool this season as the reigning Premier League champions hope to claim back-to-back titles.

The Red Devils are currently level on points with us at the top of the table, and our No.7 believes they’re the only team that are putting a good run together.

Speaking some time after the stalemate between Liverpool and Newcastle United at St James’ Park, Milner said it’s a tough and unpredictable year in football.

“I think [the Reds’ current position] is a positive but it seems to be at this moment in time that nobody wants to take it by the scruff of the neck,” he’s quoted as saying by the Express.

“We’ve dropped points, everyone seems to be dropping points. United have had a good run and they’re probably the only team who are putting a run together.

MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v. Southampton: Thiago to make full return as Klopp makes changes

“It’s important that we need to kick on now and get a few three-pointers. But the world is in a very strange place at the moment and it’s the same in football.

“Everybody’s lives are upside down, it’s tough mentally for everybody and it’s the same in football. We just need to keep plugging away.”

Milner is absolutely spot on – as you’d expect from the veteran – it is time for Liverpool to wake up and realise other teams aren’t going to just sit back when we drop points each week.

The Reds have disappointingly drawn their last two games against opposition we really should be beating in West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle.

Immediately prior to that, the champions thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0 – which already seems like a distance memory after dropping four points in the two weeks since.