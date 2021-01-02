Liverpool predicted XI v. Southampton: Thiago to make full return as Klopp makes changes

Liverpool are up against Southampton in the Premier League on Monday night and it will present an opportunity for the reigning champions to put some daylight between themselves and rivals Manchester United.

The Red Devils have somehow equalled our points for the season thus far, kicking off the New Year by catching up to us in the table.

It’s now time for Liverpool to kick themselves into gear after a relatively shaky start (for us, given our high standards) – and a win over Southampton would certainly get things going.

Aside from the obvious, the Reds’ injury crisis seems to be coming to an end, with superstar Thiago playing for the first time in over two months last week – so predicting Jurgen Klopp’s XI for the game will be interesting, but here’s what we think…

MORE: (Image) ‘Happy to help’: Jose Font may have just confirmed Botman to Liverpool

In goal will be Alisson, of course – the Brazilian is always a shoe-in as long as he’s fit – and we think he’ll have a back four of Fabinho, Rhys Williams, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

In midfield we are going to boldly suggest Thiago makes his full return and will be joined by Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum.

Up top will be the usual cast of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino – with Diogo Jota out, there is little chance anyone from the bench will threaten one of the trio.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Williams, Trent, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino