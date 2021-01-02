Liverpool recall centre-half, who has two senior appearances, from loan

Liverpool have recalled 19-year-old Morgan Boyes from his loan at League One side Fleetwood Town, the club have confirmed.

The youngster only made two league appearances for The Fishermen in what can be considered an unsuccessful spell.

Boyes’ return to Merseyside seemingly has nothing to do with the ongoing defensive crisis, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all on the side-lines with injuries.

Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have been promoted to the senior team in the absence of the trio and are holding the fort down relatively well.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Dutch central defender Sven Botman, with former Southampton captain Jose Fonte seemingly dropping a hint on social media.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will make a move for a new centre-half in the January transfer window, but we at Empire of the Kop are convinced Jurgen Klopp will make the right call.

The Premier League champions have utilised both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defensive positions so far this season, and neither of them looked uncomfortable.

How long that can last is uncertain, but the Brazilian seems to be thriving in his new temporary role at least.