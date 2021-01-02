Liverpool to face competition from Real Madrid for reported defensive target

Real Madrid are considering a move for rumoured Liverpool target Nuno Mendes, as reported by AS (via CaughtOffside).

The promising fullback, who can also play in the centre-back spot, is allegedly viewed as a potential replacement for one of Madrid’s longest serving stars – Marcelo.

“The Bernabéu has been scouting the 18-year-old for several weeks with reports being compiled for the attention of Zinedine Zidane and his technical staff as they seek a replacement for the 32-year-old Brazilian, whose form has come under increased scrutiny this season with Ferland Mendy firmly installed as the Frenchman’s first choice at left back,” Manu Sainz wrote in AS. “Marcelo is out of contract in 2022 but many observers feel that this is the long-serving defender’s final campaign at Real Madrid, leading Zidane to seek an heir to the vice-captain after Sergio Reguilón’s move to Tottenham and with little coming through La Fábrica in the left-back stakes to fill the void.”

Having cemented his place in Sporting Lisbon’s first XI, the 18-year-old has already shown a remarkable level of maturity in his play.

With a reported release clause of over £22.5m – not to mention how highly-rated the youngster is – we likewise reckon that many elite clubs will be more than tempted to bite.

The player’s relative youth may put off the Reds for now, given a slightly more experienced head may be required to navigate the second-half of the season alongside Fabinho.

With Madrid veteran Marcelo having fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu, it’s a move that would perhaps make more sense for Zinedine Zidane than Jurgen Klopp, given the fact that the latter has already brought in backup to Andy Robertson’s position.

However, versatility is a particularly prized trait when it comes to Liverpool players, and given our current defensive crisis, Klopp may be tempted to bring Mendes to Anfield to provide more depth in the highly depleted centre-half spot.