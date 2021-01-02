Sky Sports honcho claims Real Madrid will target ‘big’ move for Mo Salah this year

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world, and there should be absolutely no doubt about it.

The Egyptian has gone from strength to strength since swapping Serie A for Anfield, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League titles in the last couple of years alone.

Salah has written himself into Liverpool folklore with consistent outstanding performances over the last few seasons, and so he has reportedly attracted serious interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

Of course, Liverpool are arguably the best team in the world at the moment, but players come and go – and it’s not impossible that our ‘Egyptian King’ moves on before hitting his twilight years.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in Salah, and according to Sky Sports’ Angelo Mangiate (via LFC Transfer Room), they’re preparing a ‘big’ move for the winger this coming summer.

Talk of our No.11 leaving Anfield is unfortunately nothing new, with compatriot Mohamed Aboutrika stating the Egyptian isn’t entirely happy at Liverpool and could look to depart soon.

We at Empire of the Kop see no real reason to suspect Salah is thinking about leaving us – he seems happy and, as we stated earlier, he is playing for the best team in the world.