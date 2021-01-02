(Video) Botman’s best bits as exciting centre-half could be about to sign for Liverpool | Dutch defender likes a slide-tackle

There are a lot of rumours flying around concerning Lille defender Sven Botman and Liverpool.

Aside from the speculation drawn from social media activity and those ‘in-the-know’ online, the one solid report comes from French outlet Foot Mercato, who say the Reds are keen on the 20-year-old defender, with the report also claiming the Dutchman could be signed for a fee of £27million.

Given the rumours, well-known Liverpool fan and compilation-maker ‘CF Comps’ on Twitter has created a highlights reel of Botman, so we can all get an idea of the type of player he is – and it seems he likes a slide-tackle!

Take a look at the video below:

Sven Botman – The Man Who’s Always Sliding In, Good & Bad pic.twitter.com/kguNZScDn4 — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 1, 2021