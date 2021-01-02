(Video) Harvey Elliott snatches sixth assist of the season with brilliant through ball

Harvey Elliott has added to his goal contributions this season yet again with a brilliant assist right through the middle of the Birmingham defence for Adam Armstrong to take on and fire Blackburn into the lead.

The Liverpool loanee has been in breathtaking form in the Championship, amassing 10 goal contributions in 19 league performances.

It’s a rather impressive figure for a 17-year-old most assumed would be bullied off the pitch in England’s second division.

Given that the winger is particularly good at progressing the ball, as well as contributing clearly on the stat sheet, Jurgen Klopp may likely be more than tempted to bring the youngster into his plans next season.

If the Englishman continues to keep up his current form, it can only mean good things for his Liverpool future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

what a pass Harvey Elliott, he's really the future