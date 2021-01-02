(Video) Jose Mourinho piles blame on Liverpool for Spurs’ poor form

Jose Mourinho has pointed to Spurs’ away loss at Anfield as the catalyst for the London side’s poor run of recent results.

In the highly-anticipated fixture, Tottenham left Merseyside with nothing but disappointment following Bobby Firmino’s excellent late winner to seal the points for Liverpool.

Mourinho did not take the final result particularly well at the time, reacting childishly to Jurgen Klopp’s touchline jubilation and claiming that his team had been more deserving of the three points.

It’s not surprising that the Portuguese still hasn’t completely let go of the perceived injustice, though it does make for good watching.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Liverpool Echo:

It's all Liverpool's fault pic.twitter.com/FMEmVJwTwQ — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) January 2, 2021