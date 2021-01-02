(Videos) LFC starlet bags first-half goal & cheeky assist as he continues to shine on loan

Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi, currently on loan at Union Berlin in Germany, has really hit the ground running this season.

The Nigerian has five goals in 12 appearances for the Bundesliga side so far, and in his latest game against Werder Bremen also turned into a creator.

Awoniyi provided for team-mate Sheraldo Becker in the first-half before grabbing himself a goal ahead of going in at the half.

The game ended 2-0 to Union, so it’s fair to say the Liverpool loanee was instrumental in his side picking up three points this weekend.

Take a look at the videos below (via Bundesliga and beIN Sports):

Awoniyi assist today pic.twitter.com/9MSXGpw7VF — Max Well (@MaxJamaica) January 2, 2021

Awoniyi goal today, just first half pic.twitter.com/UmSnM5pP8N — Max Well (@MaxJamaica) January 2, 2021