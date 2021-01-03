Champions League star reaffirms dream of joining Liverpool

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Tete has again expressed his desire to join Liverpool, among a number of other prestigious potential suitors identified.

The Brazilian played a key role in the Ukrainian side’s famous victory at the Bernabeu, scoring and setting up a goal to help seal an impressive 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League group stages.

“I dream of playing for Liverpool, Manchester United, but I’m focused on Shakhtar. We have a few years of my contract,” the former Gremio man told Globo Esporte (via the Echo). “Three clubs are part of my dream in Europe: Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool. Gigantic clubs with fantastic managers and an incredible number of trophies.”

“As a player, I dream of winning important titles and those clubs are incredible options to achieve that,” Tete added.

Given that the 20-year-old can be deployed across the left and right wings, as well as in the centre of the park, he could be an ideal transfer for the club in future.

While we’d love to see a player of the Shakhtar man’s quality develop under Jurgen Klopp, however, we can’t see the midfielder’s dream coming true until further down the line, potentially if moves for the likes of Divock Origi elsewhere materialise.

It’s more than flattering to hear ourselves being talked about as a ‘go-to’ destination; biased as we are, we could reasonably argue that Liverpool would be the most interesting option of the three specified.

The midfield and forward line isn’t an area that the Reds need to strengthen at the moment, but it always pays to keep an eye out for talent – especially when the individual in question would love to join you.