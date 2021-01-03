(Video) Gerry and the Pacemakers legend Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

Merseybeat legend Gerry Marsden has sadly passed away at the age of 78, as reported by the Echo.

The Toxteth-born musician, most famous for Liverpool’s matchday anthem, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, died following a heart infection.

Marsden was a treasured member of the city and the Liverpool F.C. family, and he’ll be dearly missed by all.

It’s fitting that through the club’s pre-match anthem, the Gerry and the Pacemakers singer’s work will continue to be immortalised. You’ll Never Walk Alone, Gerry, and, because of you, neither will we.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of Peter Moore’s Twitter account:

Rest in peace, Gerry ❤️pic.twitter.com/Y4I2cbAjx1 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 3, 2021