(Images) Sven Botman’s friend may have confirmed transfer target’s move to Liverpool

In an alleged Instagram message exchange, Sven Botman’s friend appears to have confirmed both Liverpool’s interest in the defensive target and his impending move to Merseyside.

The Lille star has been the subject of much speculation linking him with a switch to Anfield to help shore up the Reds’ beleaguered defence.

According to the Twitter user in question, the Dutchman’s friend – with whom he spoke to on Instagram – can be matched up with one of the men in a photo shared below.

While it’s exciting to hope that any of this suggests a move for the former Ajax man is definitely on the cards, this has yet to be verified by an official source or anyone close to the player and club.

In other words, we wouldn’t be losing our heads over it just yet.

You can see the images below: