Sky Sports honcho weighs in on Botman link with cryptic tweet

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted his thoughts on the link between Liverpool and Sven Botman, suggesting potential interest on the club’s side.

Romano’s two cents on the matter does support James Pearce’s prior update on the defender, though it seems to not as definitively rule out the Reds’ rumoured interest.

Liverpool have *not* opened official talks with Lille to sign Sven Botman atm. The Dutch centre back has been scouted and he’s considered a true talent – but there’s nothing advanced at the moment. Let’s see #LFC final decision about the CB in the next weeks 🔴 #Liverpool — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2021

Pearce is, of course, the source most close to Liverpool, and so, theoretically, any further mention of plans to seal the centre-back’s signature should be treated with a pinch of salt.

That being said, the Italian journo’s tweet, while far from confirming that a move is in the works for the Ligue 1 star, does somewhat leave the door open a smidge.

It wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve actively denied interest in a player, only then to later reveal our intentions long after pen has been put to paper.

With Joel Matip having succumbed to injury, leaving Jurgen Klopp with the unenviable prospect of fielding a combination of Fabinho with either Rhys Williams or Nathaniel Phillips in the centre of defence, some January reinforcements can’t be avoided.

We’ll be keeping an eye on how the situation develops, but we won’t be jumping to any wild conclusions just yet.