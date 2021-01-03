Liverpool competing with Leicester for £35.5m defensive starlet – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in David Carmo of Braga, whom Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester is also keeping an eye on, as reported by Sport Witness (via Give Me Sport).

The latest report on the Portuguese starlet states that the 21-year-old would be available outright for his release clause of £35.5m, though one would imagine that Michael Edwards would be capable of negotiating a lower figure.

With Joel Matip joining Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the sidelines, there has been speculation that Jurgen Klopp has every intention of bolstering his defensive options, despite claims to the contrary from club insiders.

Had we gone into the second-half of the season with the Cameroonian at the height of fitness, we’d arguably still be requiring a backup centre-half.

The need for reinforcement has dramatically increased since Klopp revealed that the 29-year-old would be out of action for three weeks.

In all seriousness, we’re doubtful of this particular rumour, and would take links to Carmo, in their current form, with more than a pinch of salt.

Klopp will be under pressure to bring in defensive cover, which would be a massive help for the rest of the season.