Premier League rivals emerge as contenders for Liverpool target Ozan Kabak’s signature

Liverpool are potentially facing a battle for Ozan Kabak, with Tottenham reportedly registering their interest in the Schalke defender, according to Sky Germany (via HITC).

The Turkish centre-back has been linked on a number of occasions with a move to Merseyside with the Reds facing an injury crisis in defence.

“It’s claimed that the best offer on the table is from AC Milan, but Kabak prefers heading to the Premier League if he is to leave Schalke,” Olly Dawes wrote. “The report adds that a transfer is expected to ‘drag on for weeks’, because there is so much interest in his signature.”

With Joel Matip expected to be out of action for around three weeks, a defensive signing must be the priority for Jurgen Klopp before the transfer window closes.

Like Sven Botman – likewise a rumoured target – the Schalke star is 20 years of age, which is arguably ideal going forward as the kind of player that Klopp can help develop without there already being concerns over demands for playing time.

As has been previously predicted, Matip (despite how talented the Cameroonian is) can’t be relied upon for the rest of the season due to his sheer fragility.

With that in mind, Kabak would provide Liverpool with a relatively cheap option in terms of shoring up the defence.

While we at the EOTK understand the need to select a target who will be an important player beyond just the rest of the season, the Bundesliga star does come highly-rated and we could arguably do far worse.