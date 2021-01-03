PSG face Mbappe exit with Liverpool and Madrid ‘capable’ of meeting cost – report

PSG believe that both Liverpool and Real Madrid are more than “capable” of covering the cost of Kylian Mbappe’s potential transfer fee, should the French side fail to extend the striker’s contract, as claimed by Sport (via Team Talk).

The World Cup-winner is currently set to stay in Paris until 2022, with his future beyond that point remaining uncertain.

Given the financial constraints of Covid-19, which have affected all clubs to varying degrees, a move for the pacy forward would likely not take place until the summer.

Whenever the Ligue 1 star’s name is mentioned, it does draw a sense of excitement from the fans of the connected teams in question.

From Liverpool’s perspective, it’s certainly flattering to be in the conversation for Mbappe’s signature, though the potential price of the No. 7 may put us off in future.

Though the circumstances created by Covid-19, combined with the nearing end of the Frenchman’s current contract, may take down the fee, it has been suggested that such a transfer would only take place if the Reds first lost one of their front three.

As dazzling as a lineup including the superstar would be, keeping this Liverpool side together for as long as possible arguably remains the more attractive option.