Real Madrid set for Mo Salah pursuit in summer – Sky Sports

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to make a move for Liverpool star Mo Salah in the summer, as reported by Sky Sports (via Goal).

The Egypt international has been the source of much transfer speculation since trading words in an interview with Spanish publication AS.

Real Madrid are set to pursue a move for Mohamed Salah this summer, reports Sky Sports. pic.twitter.com/gK0jP0GYlX — Goal (@goal) January 2, 2021

The No.11 had not ruled out a potential switch to La Liga, though he did assert that his future at Liverpool was in the club’s hands.

While we’re not surprised that a side like Madrid would be interested in a player like Salah, who has been one of the leading wingers in Europe for the last four seasons, we can’t really see the move working out.

We at the EOTK are more than aware that the rumours swirling around the forward’s future have been blown out of proportion.

The 28-year-old’s comments in mid-December, for instance, are likely more indicative of a desire to receive improved terms at Liverpool rather than a cry for help to La Liga’s elite.

Looking at the situation objectively, we’re a club that’s arguably in a far better state than the Spanish giants, so a move to the Bernabeu would be something of a step down.

That aside, Mo looks more than happy at Anfield and there appears to be little of substance in the rumours linking the Egyptian with a move abroad.