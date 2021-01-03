Ryan Babel warns Gini Wijnaldum against copying the worst mistake of his career

Ryan Babel has advised his compatriot, Gini Wijnaldum, against leaving Liverpool, as reported by the Echo.

The No.5 was courted by Barcelona in the summer and is yet to agree a contract extension with the Reds, despite multiple attempts.

“When I left to go and play in Germany, where TSG ­Hoffenheim had become a big force, it was to become the ­biggest regret of my career,” the former Liverpool winger said. “The only reason I left was because I wanted to have more playing minutes to keep my place in the Holland team.”

“I loved every ­minute I was at Liverpool. ­Fortunately, Dirk Kuyt was at Liverpool and he was a massive support to me,” Babel added. “As a Liverpool player you are always in the spotlight. The club is massive.”

Should the latest round of talks between club and player fail to reach a mutually agreeable conclusion, the Dutch international will be able to begin negotiations with other sides with a view to departing Anfield in the summer for free.

The ex-Red’s words are a warning that the 30-year-old should pay close attention to, however.

It’s yet another reminder for Gini that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side – take Philippe Coutinho’s nightmare move to Barcelona for instance.

There are success stories of course, but these have occurred when Liverpool were considered the lesser side compared against the Barcelona and Real Madrid teams of yore.

The situation at the moment has arguably completely reversed, with the Reds now the ‘go-to’ club in Europe, particularly given the ongoing financial disarray at the La Liga giants.

Should the Dutchman decide to leave, it could very well be a decision he regrets just as much as his compatriot.