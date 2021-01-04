Carra labels Liverpool ‘unbelievably’ stupid for continuous short-corners with injury-time over

Against West Brom, with the score 0-0, we played a moronic short-corner when the injury time originally allocated by the referee was up.

It was really annoying, but to do it twice in three games, this time with Liverpool losing to Southampton, is unforgivable.

As we tweeted at the time, it was one of the first things Jamie Carragher said on Monday Night Football post-match.

Carra: 'The injury time is gone. They have 10 seconds to score. They play the corner short. It's honestly unbelievable' — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 4, 2021

Liverpool dominated the second-half tonight after going in at 1-0 down – and despite Andre Marriner missing a few stonewall penalties – we didn’t really make any gilt-edged chances.

It’s been the worst run of Premier League form for two and a half years.

Liverpool fans aren’t used to it – but we’re now in a dogfight at the top of the table.

It’s Aston Villa up next – and then some massive fixtures in the Premier League including Manchester United and Spurs.