(Image) Confirmed Liverpool team news as Thiago starts; shock inclusion in defence

Thiago is making his full first-team comeback tonight as the Spaniard starts against Southampton in the Premier League.

Aside from his cameo last week, the midfielder has been out of action since October.

Captain Jordan Henderson starts the game in defence, alongside Fabinho, with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips on the bench.

The Reds’ midfield consists of Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the latter of whom is making a comeback of his own.

Take a look at the image below, for the full team news:

