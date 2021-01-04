(Image) LFC’s new 2020/21 fourth kit looks better with Thiago & Salah in it

Liverpool will release a new fourth kit later this month, and according to Footy Headlines it will be white, black and red in colour.

The offering from Nike is supposedly going to be somewhat unique compared to our others, with the logos featuring centrally on the shirt.

Concept designs are brave to do at the best of times, so we have to applaud Twitter user @bubblxs for attempting to mock-up the new kit, in the images below.

The colours are completely spot on, as per the Footy Headlines report – but we’re really not keen on how it looks overall.

Liverpool’s nee 4th kit (coming out later this month) Prediction/concept by me (info from footy headlines) far from perfect ik pic.twitter.com/S034QQpl5n — Bubbles (@bubbIxs) January 2, 2021