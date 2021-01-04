Jurgen Klopp sceptical if Liverpool will spend in the January transfer window for two reasons

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp isn’t convinced the Reds will make any signings this winter, citing widespread lack of funds as a major concern.

As quoted by GOAL, the boss is also happy with the business the reigning Premier League champions have conducted in recent transfer windows.

“We have solutions in the squad obviously but we struggled still with injuries. For most of the time with centre-half position, it can happen like this – when it starts, it does not stop,” he said.

“We have solutions with the squad but if we can do something in the window, I don’t know. It is like that.

MORE: Liverpool linked with Brazilian centre-half – report

“It is a very difficult transfer window, as you can imagine. Not all of the clubs have real money. Just doing something makes no sense. Doing the right thing makes sense. So far, we have really liked what we have done.”

As the manager of the team that amassed the most points in the 2020 calendar, it’s hard to argue with anything Klopp does or says, if we’re being honest.

But we at Empire of the Kop are standing our ground on this one – Liverpool need to sign a new fourth-choice centre-half as soon as possible.

While it’s easy to say ‘trust Klopp’ – and we do, of course – there is a need for the champions to dip into the market, but this wouldn’t be the first time the boss has fed reporters a false truth.

Remember when the whole club denied anything to do with Thiago until the day he was announced?! Wait and see, Reds…