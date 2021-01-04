Lineker sums up evil 45 minutes with sharp tweet as LFC concede and Boris Johnson makes announcement

Liverpool and most of the country will have deeply exhaled in unison at 8.02PM on Monday, as Danny Ings put Southampton ahead and Boris Johnson announced England will be going into another national lockdown.

The goal by the former Three Lions international arrived out of the blue just two minutes into the game, after Trent Alexander-Arnold was caught with his pants down on the edge of his own area.

Ings looped the ball over Alisson’s head and into the top-right corner of the net with his weaker left foot – it was like something out of a training drill!

MORE: (Video) Ings doesn’t celebrate after punishing Trent’s abysmal defending to score against Liverpool inside two minutes

Former Spurs and Everton man Gary Lineker summed up the devastating double blow for football fans sat at home, with a sharp tweet moments after the announcement was made.

Gorgeous finish from Boris Johnson…sorry, it’s actually Danny Ings. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 4, 2021

While the new national lockdown is hopefully something that should help get us back to normal life – the fact the country is entering another one ten months after the first shows the level of incompetency in the Tory’s leadership.

Before we know it, we will all back in the stands and in the pubs cheering on the Reds – ideally, who will be winning!