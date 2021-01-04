Liverpool ‘among options’ for 6’2″ Red Bull Salzburg defender – reports

Liverpool are said to be one of the ‘options’ for Austria international Maximilian Wöber, who the Reds could pursue this winter to help ease the defensive injury crisis this season.

Both Eurosport and Der Standard make similar claims about the Red Bull Salzburg centre-half, who signed for the Austrian champions for just under £10million 18 months ago [Transfermarkt].

We at Empire of the Kop love a good transfer rumour, but the links between Weber and Liverpool are very weak – and that’s something of a trend which we’re getting used to.

While the 22-year-old certainly fits the bill for the Reds – tall, talented and promising – it’s far too easy to create stories like these, with our squad crying out for more defensive options.

As we mentioned in this article about Jurgen Klopp apparently being keen on a Brazilian centre-half, don’t be surprised if we see a new name every day of this week this month.

That being said, Wöber would obviously be a solid addition to the Liverpool squad – he’d slot in nicely as fourth-choice and would be fast-tracked this season amid the injury crisis.