Liverpool in line for 6ft Brazilian centre-half – report

It’s January 4 and Liverpool have already been linked with 3,742 defenders.

Okay – that was an exaggeration – but don’t be surprised if there is a new reported target every other day for the rest of the month!

Today’s name is Torino centre-half Gleison Bremer, who has previously garnered the attention of our local rivals Everton.

That’s according to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), who suggest links to both Merseyside clubs could be designed to encourage interest from elsewhere.

We’d certainly go along with that assessment, but Bremer does fit the profile of what the Reds should be looking for – he’s tall, talented and just 23-years-old.

Let’s play Devil’s advocate – the Brazilian could come to Anfield as our fourth-choice option at the back and would learn from Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

He could even be seen as competition for our No.12, with Gomez teetering between second and third-choice in recent years.

The England international and Bremer are actually the same age – just two months apart – which really makes you appreciate just how good Gomez is – it’s easy to forget how young he is!