(Video) Absolute Joke: Liverpool denied penalty for obvious handball v Southampton

Gini Wijnaldum had a great shot saved by an outfield Southampton player tonight, but despite a VAR check, it wasn’t given.

We honestly don’t expect a single thing from VAR anymore, so we’re not surprised. In fact, it’s almost comical.

Remember the Joe Gomez handball v Manchester City that was given? It was nothing – edge of the box – hit his elbow. Wasn’t even a City attack… Yet that was given, and this one isn’t?

Wijnaldum’s shot is goal bound. The arm isn’t by the body.

What even is a handball anymore?!

HOW TF IS THIS NOT A PEN 😭 pic.twitter.com/O5XRJfm0Tw — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 4, 2021