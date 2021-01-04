(Video) Absolute Joke: Liverpool denied penalty for obvious handball v Southampton

Gini Wijnaldum had a great shot saved by an outfield Southampton player tonight, but despite a VAR check, it wasn’t given.
We honestly don’t expect a single thing from VAR anymore, so we’re not surprised. In fact, it’s almost comical.
Remember the Joe Gomez handball v Manchester City that was given? It was nothing – edge of the box – hit his elbow. Wasn’t even a City attack… Yet that was given, and this one isn’t?
Wijnaldum’s shot is goal bound. The arm isn’t by the body.
What even is a handball anymore?!
HOW TF IS THIS NOT A PEN 😭 pic.twitter.com/O5XRJfm0Tw
— CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 4, 2021