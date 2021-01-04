(Video) BBC MOTD’s gorgeous tribute for Gerry Marsden

Posted by
Liverpool musician Gerry Marsden, best known for his rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and Merseybeat bangers ‘How Do You Do It?’ and ‘Ferry Cross the Mersey’, sadly passed away yesterday.

The singer will remain an icon of both the city and its red football club, with Gerry and the Pacemakers’ version of ‘YNWA’ resounding around the world for many years to come.

BBC MOTD created an on-the-money tribute for Marsden last night – and a video of it was shared online, so we had to throw it to our readers. Take a watch of the clip below: 

