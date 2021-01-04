(Video) Ings & LFC coaches share a laugh after Reds register shock loss to Saints

Former Liverpool forward Danny Ings dealt a blow to the Reds on Monday night by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win for Southampton over the Premier League champions.

Once a Red, always a Red, so the saying goes – and that certainly seemed to be the case for the Saints star, who was greeted after the full-time whistle by Jurgen Klopp.

Relatively speaking, Ings hasn’t long left Liverpool following difficulties with fitness – but he still clearly has friends at Anfield. One member of the Liverpool bench also went over to speak to the forward after the game.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):

Danny Ings talking to the Liverpool coaches at full-time! pic.twitter.com/KEmOLwXaee — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 4, 2021