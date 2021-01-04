(Video) Former LFC target Werner kicks corner flag as Chelsea striker continues to flop

Timo Werner hasn’t had the brightest of starts at Chelsea, scoring just four goals in 17 Premier League games for the Londoners.

The Germany international was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool over the summer, and it’s honestly starting to look like the Reds dodged a bullet of sorts.

We expect Werner will eventually click at Stamford Bridge (unfortunately) – but a moment from Chelsea’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City last night encapsulated his frustration thus far.

The forward booted the corner flag when trying to play a quick pass and fell to his knees. Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):