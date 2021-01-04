(Video) Ings doesn’t celebrate after punishing Trent’s abysmal defending to score against Liverpool inside two minutes

Liverpool didn’t get off to the best start against Southampton on Monday night as Danny Ings gave the Saints a shock lead in the second minute.

A looping free-kick got the best of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who seemingly tried to control the ball with his abs before allowing his former team-mate through on goal.

Ings made no mistake, lobbing the ball over Alisson and into the top-right corner on his weaker foot, as if it were a training drill!

To be fair to the forward, he didn’t celebrate after scoring, showing his respect to the club that gave him a big chance earlier in his career.

Take a look at the video below (via beIN Sports/Sky Sports):

