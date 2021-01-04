(Video) Ralph Hasenhuettl reduced to tears as he beats Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuettl fell to his knees after the full-time whistle on Monday night, with the Saints holding off Liverpool for 88 minutes to maintain their 1-0 lead.

Danny Ings struck early on with a looping effort over goalkeeper Alisson into the top-right corner on his weaker left foot.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, it was a huge victory for Southampton – and that was plain to see by Hasenhuettl’s dramatic reaction to the final whistle.

The Austrian fell to his knees and was reduced to tears on the touch-line. Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

