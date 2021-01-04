(Video) Sadio Mane fouled and not given penalty as refereeing decisions v Liverpool get even worse

Paul Pogba was given a penalty the other day for Manchester United for something far less than this – and it wasn’t overturned when checked by VAR either.

But when Sadio Mane’s back-leg is clipped by Kyle Walker-Peters – absolutely nothing.

This doesn’t surprise us given the rest of Andre Marriner’s performance, by the way.

Mane went down a few steps afterwards, but that’s because he’s trying to stay on his feet. It’s a foul – he would have got to the ball without the contact.

The handball was more blatant – but this is still infuriating.

WHERE IS THE BALL. DOES HE GET IT?! pic.twitter.com/1LUfLHr1an — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 4, 2021

In case you a wondering about the Pogba penalty. It's a pen. Clear contact. United on the top. Cry more.#MUNAST #MUFC #Pogba pic.twitter.com/T6Zb0KGU5j — Mattias Ideblad 🇸🇪 (@ideblad) January 2, 2021