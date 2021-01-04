(Video) Sadio Mane fouled and not given penalty as refereeing decisions v Liverpool get even worse

(Video) Sadio Mane fouled and not given penalty as refereeing decisions v Liverpool get even worse

Paul Pogba was given a penalty the other day for Manchester United for something far less than this – and it wasn’t overturned when checked by VAR either.

But when Sadio Mane’s back-leg is clipped by Kyle Walker-Peters – absolutely nothing.

This doesn’t surprise us given the rest of Andre Marriner’s performance, by the way.

Mane went down a few steps afterwards, but that’s because he’s trying to stay on his feet. It’s a foul – he would have got to the ball without the contact.

The handball was more blatant – but this is still infuriating.

